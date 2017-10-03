Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito grateful to head coach Frank Nuttall for revival

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Hearts Of Oak striker Kwame Kizito has credited head coach Frank Nuttall for his sublime scoring form.

Kizito continued his fine form by scoring the second goal in the 2-1 win over Wa All Stars last Sunday, 1 October, 2017 in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup.

The lanky forward was also pivotal in Ghana’s 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations success on home soil last month.

”Every coach has his type of players and through the confidence and believe Coach Nuttal has in me he has been given me playing me,” Kizito told Sportsnewsgh.com

”He admires all of us but has has been instilling a lot in believe and confidence in during our training sessions and that has helped me to improve.”