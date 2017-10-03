Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah ruled out of Ghana’s qualifier against Uganda

Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful have been ruled out of Ghana’s game against Uganda <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507055433_942_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Columbus Crew duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful have been ruled out of Ghana’s penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The duo picked up injuries during last Saturday’s 2-0 win over DC United at home.

Afful, who is a right back, suffered a foot strain and swellings and cannot recover in time for the task ahead.

Center back Mensah had a swollen ankle after twisting it in the win last week.

The severity of the injuries was confirmed after an X-ray on Monday in Ohio and as a result cannot join their international teammates.

Ghana’s squad is depleted to 22 after Asamoah Gyan and Thomas Agyepong were omitted from the initial 26-man list due to injuries.

The Black Stars are in Nairobi, Kenya preparing for test against the Cranes.

قالب وردپرس

Comments