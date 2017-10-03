Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah out of Ghana squad after sustaining injuries

Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507033826_61_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Columbus Crew duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful will undergo test in the United States after sustaining various injuries in camp.

The two players all picked up knocks whiles playing for their Cub Columbus Crew in the MLS over the weekend.

Both players will be assessed by their Club who will later give out feedback to the Black Stars technical team before releasing the two defenders for National duties.

Mensah and Afful are in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for Saturday clash against Uganda.

Already Ghana will be heading into the game without influential captain Asamoah Gyan as well as his deputy Andre Ayew and brother Jonathan Ayew who have all been dropped from the team.

Failure for the two players to join the team in Nairobi could be a blow for Ghana as they remain vital members of the squad.

قالب وردپرس

Comments