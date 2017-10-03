GPL Preview: Wa All Stars vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Wa All Stars will host Hearts of Oak on Wednesday at the Malik Jabir park as the Ghana Premier League returns from a month break for the WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.

The two teams are meeting again three days after they engaged each other in the MTN FA Cup semi-final where the Phobians triumphed with a 2-1 victory.



The Northern Blues will be seeking for a bounce from their cup slump last Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to six.

They are currently lying 7th on the league table with 36 points.



A victory on Wednesday will take the defending champions to 4th place on the league table displacing Asante Kotoko SC.

Issahaku Konda, Sadiq Alhassan and Alex Ofosu Acheampong are expected back into the team for Wednesday’s fixture after missing the weekend’s cup game.



The season’s top performer David Abagna Sandan looks very doubtful for the important fixture with an injury.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping their win over Wa All Stars last Sunday in the MTN FA Cup will play a huge part if they have to win Wa this Wednesday.



With just four points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, the Phobians will need all three points from their visit to the north to cushion them on their title winning chances.

The Rainbow side are making the long journey with some decent run of form. They are unbeaten in their last five premier league matches.



The return of stalwart defender Inusah Musah from a long term injury is a huge boost for the Phobians.

The absence of Vincent Atingah won’t be felt in Wednesday’s game.



He is currently with the Black Stars for a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda next weekend.

Samudeen Ibrahim is expected to return to take team for the visit to Wa.



He didn’t make the squad for last Sunday’s FA Cup triumph.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 19



Wa All Stars wins = 8



Hearts of Oak wins = 6



Drawn matches = 4

~ Wa All Stars are unbeaten in their last five fixtures in the premier league.



(W3 D2 L0)



~ Hearts of Oak are also unbeaten in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L0)



~ Wa All Stars are undefeated in their last six home games in the premiership. They have won all of the last three.



(W4 D2 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have been beaten only twice in their last eight premier league matches as the visitors.



(W4 D2 L2)

~ Wa All Stars have lost only two of their last nine premier league encounters with Hearts of Oak.



(W5 D2 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak have managed to record just one victory in their nine visits to Wa All Stars in the premiership.



(W1 D3 L5)

~ Wa All Stars have kept just five clean sheets from their thirteen home games in the league this season.

~ Hearts of Oak have been able to keep only four clean sheets at away in the premiership this term after thirteen games.