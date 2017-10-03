Government to probe GHC5,000 ‘Akufo-Addo trip fund’

O.B. Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507037710_583_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government has stated that it will probe the motive behind the letter which asked various District Assemblies in the three regions up north to pay monies to fund the President’s tour of the area.

The leaked letter purportedly authored on behalf of the regional Minister asked various Assemblies in the 3 regions to contribute an amount of GHC5000 to help prepare for the President’ visit.

Although the Northern Regional Minister has since issued a notice asking Assemblies to disregard the letter, the caution has done little to appease Civil Society groups campaigning for transparency.

Deputy Local Government Minister OB Amoah told Starr News’ Bernard Nasara Saibu that a probe will be necessary.

“We have already started speaking to those who are involved, Hon.Alima Mahama has spoken to the regional minister and the person who wrote the letter so government is interested in how this came about and how it must be addressed”.

