Government gives full scholarships to Denkyira Obuasi students

The Scholarship Secretariat has granted full scholarships to all continuing senior high school students of Denkyira Obuasi.

The scholarship scheme is in line with measures by government in collaboration with stakeholders to aid in the restoration of the town which gained notoriety in May 2017 for the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama.

Those entering senior high school for the first time would be covered by the government’s Free SHS policy.

Those in their second and third year would be given full scholarship under the Secretariat’s “Hardship Scholarship” to complete their courses.

