Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs will be at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday to tackle floundering Inter Allies FC as they continue their fight to avoid relegation.

They hope recover quickly from their 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC in their last premier league outing.

Even though the Mysterious Club are sitting on the 9th position on the league table, only three points separate them from the drop zone. The Crabs can climb up the league table to the 6th place with a win on Wednesday.

Solomon Gyesi returns to full fitness from injury whilst top scorer Nicholas Gyan is out of the game after sealing his move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC. Inter Allies FC are making a trip to the Cape Coast in their poorest run of form this season which has seen them sink on the league table to the 13th with just a point above the drop.

They have amassed only one point from their last four premiership matches, scoring just one and conceding four.

This performance has led to the stepping aside of coach Prince Owusu with Abdul Karim Zito taking charge as the head coach on interim basis.

Wednesday’s crunchy fixture will be the first game for Karim Zito. Losing to Ebusua Dwarfs will make their survival hopes very compounded.

They travel to the Central regional capital without key marksman Isaac Twum, the most valuable player at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations 2017 at same venue.

The box to box midfielder is in Kenya at the moment with the Black Stars for preparations ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier on the weekend.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 5

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 2

Inter Allies FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won just one of their last five fixtures in the premier league. (W1 D2 L2)

~ Inter Allies FC have only one victory in their last six matches in the premier league. (W1 D2 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only one of their last fourteen home games in the league. They have only one win in the last four. (W9 D4 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC are without a single win in their last fourteen fixtures on the road in the premier league. (W0 D7 L7)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are unbeaten in their two home premier league matches against Inter Allies FC. (W1 D1 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have beaten Ebusua Dwarfs on only one occasion in the history of the premiership after five meetings. (W1 D2 L2)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept just four clean sheets at home in the premiership this season after thirteen games.

~ Inter Allies FC have managed to keep just two clean sheets out of their thirteen away fixtures in the league this term.