Ghana need six points and help from Congo to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Ghana must win their remaining two matches and hope Congo get a win in Egypt to ensure that the Black Stars qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ghana currently lie third in group E. With 4 in the group only one country can qualify.

They’re 4 points behind Egypt, who only need one win to guarantee top spot. Ghana travel to Uganda on Saturday in a tough contest.

The last time these two sides met was back in January with a 1-0 victory for Ghana.

It is always a close encounter between the two sides, 2 draws and 1 win for each in the last 4 encounters, only 1 goal between the sides in each victory.

This will be likely another tight game and a great one to look forward to.

Ghana vs Uganda: Prediction

Due to Uganda’s long absent in the competition, they are least expecting to qualify from the group. However, their recent games have shown they came spring up surprises, and they lead Ghana by two points.

If Ghana can put up a similar performance to last January they can clinch an away victory. However, we feel that Egypt is too far ahead of Ghana and relying on them to lose will not give them much confidence coming into this game.

Uganda will feel they still have a great chance, a win against Ghana and then they face the easiest weakest country from the group, Congo.

The chances are much higher for Uganda, as well as being at home we feel they can clinch the victory.

Uganda Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Benjamin Ochan, Isma Watenga, Tom Ikara

Defenders: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde, Bernard Muwanga, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Timothy Awany

Midfielders: Tony Mawejje, Geoffrey Kizito, Muzamir Mutyaba, Tom Masiko, Ivan Ntege, Luwagga Kizito

Strikers: Milton Karisa, Joseph Ochaya, Emmanuel Okwi, Farouk Miya, Idrisa Lubega, Derrick Nsibambi, Nelson Senkatuka, Geoffrey Serunkuma, Shafiq Kagimu, Paul Mucureezi, Gadaffi Gardinho, John Adriko, Fred Okot, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Tadeo Lwanga

Uganda caretaker coach Moses Basena has recalled two instrumental midfielders to the squad that will battle Ghana in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier next month.

Tony Mawejje and Geoffrey Kizito, who missed the double-header against Egypt through, have been included for the must-win match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The Uganda FA have confirmed that Basena will remain in charge for the remainder of the qualifying campaign.

He took over following the acrimonious split with Milutin Sredojovic, and led the side to a famous 1-0 win over seven-time Nations Cup winners Egypt.

Other than the Ghana clash, he will also oversee the final qualifier away to Congo.

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defeneders: Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 26-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

The senior national team will travel to face the Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium next month in the penultimate qualifier.

Coach Appiah’s 26-man list includes debutants Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed, Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys, Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga and Inter Allies ace Isaac Twum.

Germany-based defender Daniel Opare returns to the side for the first time since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil following good showing for Augsburg.

Captain Asamoah Gyan and other top players like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah have all been named in the squad.