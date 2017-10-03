Free SHS: New entrants to start school on October 4th

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, acting GES Director <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507032020_961_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

All students who made it through the computerized placement system are expected to begin classes from Thursday, October 4th.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is therefore entreating upon all heads of institutions to make it a point in completing moves to ensure that the enrolment process is successful.

According to GES, all heads of institutions at the various senior high schools (SHS) would have to furnish the education ministry with all details concerning the capacity to enrol students, the state of infrastructure among other things.

“This is to inform and guide management in its decision and immediate actions required to ensure full implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme,” a statement from the GES said.

Government’s free SHS policy is expected to see over 400,000 students enroll in the various senior schools, be it day or boring, for free. What this means is that government will be single-handedly taking care of all the tuition fees of students.

