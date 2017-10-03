Flashback: Apostle Kwadwo Safo explains how he uses palm nut to make car engine

play videoApostle Kojo Safo narrated how he used palm nut to create the first car engine <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507040272_541_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Seasoned Ghanaian industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo has explained in details how he skillfully used palm nut to create an engine of a car.

In a documentary spotted by this blog on Youtube, the renowned entrepreneur who was addressing his congregation revealed the secret to all findings.

According to the leader and founder of the Kristo Asafo church, the mind and tongue are powerful tools that can shape one’s life or destroy it.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka also reiterated how he spent sleepless nights thinking about how he can improve his creative mind till he gets to where he wants to.

He also narrated how palm nut is used to create the first car engine. So amazingly, the first palm nut engine car worked perfectly.

