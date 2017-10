Evans Adotey, Medeama Coach



Medeama coach Evans Adotey believes his side got punished for their profligacy in their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Monday in the MTN FA Cup semi-final.

The Tarkwa-based side created a lot of scoring chances but lacked the sharpness upfront to convert them.

Striker Saddick Adams scored in extra-time to send the Porcupine Warriors through.

”We created a lot of chances and couldn’t score,” Adotey said in a post-match interview.

