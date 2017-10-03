Don’t kill my career because I supported Mahama – Mzbel tells haters

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

Ghanaian hiplife artist, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel seemed to have found reasons why support for her music has declined awfully.

She told Miki Osei Berko aka Master Richard on ‘After Hours’ Show on TV3, that because of her support for Former President, John Dramani Mahama, promotion of her new songs have been appalling because she claimed a slur has been cast on her.

According to the 38 year old mother of two, her findings revealed that her seductive dressing was the major cause of her fame declining with regards to her music career.

Denying the assertion that her support to the National Democratic Party is the reason why her current songs are not enjoying air play like it used, Mzbel said, “I don’t know but I feel like because I’ve changed my style… I don’t know if politics is part of it and don’t know how politics is supposed to affect me.”

She continued, “What I know is that, I used to be very aggressive and provocative out there. I’ll wear anything; skimpy cloth, show skin but I’m not doing that anymore and even in my new songs the lyrics are different. I found that people have said to me that the new ‘Mzbel’ is boring so I don’t know if that is the reason why I’m not getting a lot of attention for my music but as for politics, I don’t know how that is supposed to affect because I’m not even a politician… I supported a party and it’s done, we didn’t even win so I don’t know why you should hate me or not listen to my songs or promote my music because I supported somebody.”