Derek Boateng rules out Black Stars return

Ghana international Derek Boateng says he has run his race with the Black Stars and thus has no ambition or desire of returning to the senior national team as a player again. Instead he wants to spend the rest of his time helping young players reach their full potential.

The former Ghana youth star is currently without a club but says his agent is working on a deal which will see him return to club football soon.

The 34 year-old had earlier this year hinted of his desire to retire from international football, but asked if he could make a return to the national team in an attempt to resurrect his club career, Boateng said his days with the Black Stars are irrevocably over.

“Now the game has become very fast, it is for very young players and we have plenty of them in the national team now. I have had my time and it was the best time of my career. But the time has come for us to give a chance to other people so for me I have no desire to play for the Black Stars again”. Derek Boateng burst onto the scene in the early 2000s when he helped Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites to win silver at the 2001 Youth Championship in Argentina. He played alongside Michael Essien, John Paintsil, John Mensah, Sulley Muntari and Razak Pimpong.

Boateng was Ghana’s brightest star during that 2001 and was tipped to reach the lofty heights of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. Eventhough he failed to match that prediction Boateng claims he is happy with the career he had and won’t swap it for anything else.

He advised young players in the Ghana league and national teams to remain committed, dedicated and focus if they want to have a meaningful career.

Derek, 34, who won 47 caps for Ghana played for several top teams in Europe, including Fulham in England, Panathinaikos in Greece, Getafe in Spain, and FC Koln in Germany.

Derek was a member of the Black Stars squad that participated in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup.

