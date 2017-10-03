Daniel Opare rejoins Ghana squad after three-year absence

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Augsburg defender Daniel Opare has joined the Black Stars camp for the first time in three years for the penultimate match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Uganda.

The 26-year-old has been rewarded for his magnificent performances for Augsburg in the German Bundesliga.

The former Ghana youth star has not played for Ghana since the country’s abysmal 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

The ex-Real Madrid youth defender has featured in five out of seven matches for the German side where he has impressed heavily.

Opare is tipped to fill the void left by regular right back Harrison Afful, who suffered a foot injury over the weekend in Columbus Crew 2-0 win against DC United.

The team will commence training today in the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi. The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

As he boosts the squad with Opare’s return, coach Kwesi Appiah has also named several players for the first time including Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed and Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys.

Home-based stars Vincent Atinga from Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies ace Isaac Twum are the other debutants.