Daffiama Bussie Issa district adopts cashew crop for Planting for food and jobs project

2017-10-03

Daffiama Bussie Issa District Assembly together with Chiefs, opinion leaders and some farmers in the area on Wednesday agreed to adopt cashew as the cash crop under the planting for jobs and investment programme.

The Planting for jobs and investment is a social intervention policy by government which was launched two months ago at Up-Land hotel in the Wa Municipality.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Imoro Nadi Sanda said government will provide all the necessary support for farmers of which includes seedlings and the ready market for farmers.

He said the initiative will go a long way to reduce the poverty level in the district.

Mr. Sanda made this known when he was addressing farmers in a forum at the district Assembly hall.

He indicated that he intends to communicate to government the cash crop the people have chosen for the program and a consultant will be sent to the community to assess their readiness for the programme.

He noted that the program seeks to encourage farmers to cultivate not less than 10 hectares each to attract investors.

Some opinion leaders and farmers at the forum unanimously agreed on cashew crop because most of them are already in to cashew farming.

According to them it is very easy to cultivate cashew than any other crop in the district but their challenge however was the indiscriminate burning of bush and no ready market for their produce.