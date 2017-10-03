Daddy Lumba endorses Atinka TV’s ‘Di Asa’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-03

Veteran highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba (DL), has endorsed Atinka TV’s maiden reality show dubbed Di Asa.

Atinka TV’s maiden reality show, “Di Asa”, was launched on 7th July 2017 at the premises of Atinka Media Village in Accra.

The event, which is aimed at engaging plus-sized market women in a dance competition will also educate them (market women) on how to live a healthy life as a plus-sized woman.

The show which run for 13 –weeks will award a saloon car, a Kia mini truck (Abossey Okia Macho) and a tricycle (Aboboyaa) to the first, second and third winners respectively.

In an interview with Atinka FM’s mid-morning show host, Roman Fada Friday, Daddy Lumba (DL) expressed his love for the show and mentioned how he could not stay a day without watching Di Asa with his family.

He lauded the initiative by Atinka Media Village and urged organizers to come with such creative programs.

Auditions for Di Asa have ended and the main event will kick start on the 20th October 2017