Companies disrespecting mining ban won’t be spared – Amewu

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has said that all small-scale mining companies found to be hiding under the disguise of reclamation, but continue to mine, will not have their licenses renewed.

The sector Minister, John Peter Amewu, who made the announcement during a tour of C&G Alaska Mining Company, operating in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region on Sunday, October 1, 2017, said such acts are a clear violation of the mining laws.

At the time of the team’s visit, over four hectares of forest reserves in the Amenfi East district, nearly the size of nine football pitches, was completely gone due to activities of C and G Alaska Mining.

The River Dia, which is an affluent of River Ankobrah was heavily polluted, and the company had diverted its course for their washing of particles believed to be gold.

Despite the ban on all forms of small-scale mining, over four excavators, 2 washers and other heavy machines were seen on site working.

In an attempt to clarify activities ongoing at his site, Manager of C & G Alaska Mining, Emmanuel Donald Entsuah, told the team it was a reclamation exercise.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, who was not convinced with the activities of C&G, asked the company to halt all mining activities, adding that if the company violates the mining laws, it will not have its Mining license renewed.

He further warned that if they are found to be hiding under a reclamation exercise to violate the ban on all forms of small scale mining, they will be made to face the law.

