Claims of Stonebwoy’s assassination attempt unsubstantiated – Police

2017-10-03

Ashaiman District Police Commander, Supt Seth Tay, has denied reports that there was an assassination attempt on Stonebwoy at his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

In the early hours of Sunday, few hours after the show, headline act Stonebwoy posted on his Facebook page that there was an attempt on his life.

According to him, some unknown assailants stuck a knife through the tent that housed him backstage before his performance at the concert.

He stated in the post that his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, suffered a cut in the process and was rushed to the hospital.

Contrary to Stonebwoy’s claims, Supt Seth Tay, maintains that his officers were present on the grounds and no incident of the sort was mentioned.

In an interview with Adom News, the Police Commander indicated that there were other disturbances at the concert but Stonebwoy’s claim cannot be substantiated.

He revealed that he sent officers to meet the organizers of the event but they all denied knowledge of the said incident.