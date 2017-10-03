Blakk Rasta back on air

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Reggae artiste and radio presenter, Abubakar Ahmed aka Blakk Rasta, is set to make a big comeback on air, hopefully in October, it has been reported.

The lead advocate for the legalisation of marijuana in Ghana is said to be heading to an Accra-based radio station located at East Legon.

The former Hitz FM presenter, who was fired after a row with Members of Parliament, is said to have been signed by Zylofon 102.1FM.

Blakk Rasta had hinted, in an interview with TV personality Mikky Osei Berko on his “Happy Hour” show earlier, that he will be on radio in October.

“My return to the console will shake the country”, he said.

“I will be on radio next month and the fire will be hotter than hell,” he added.

The reggae singer, after he was sacked from Hitz FM, took up a lecturing job at the University of Central Missouri, a public state university located in Warrensburg, Missouri, United States.

He lectured on World Religions, Afrikana Studies and Environmental Sciences