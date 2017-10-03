Black Stars begin training in Nairobi

Black Stars will hold their first training session today <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507051826_323_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Stars will hold their first training session today ahead of their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The four-time Africa champions will launch its first training on Tuesday in the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi.

Coach Kwesi Appiah initially invited a 26-man squad for the much-anticipated qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda as well as the friendly encounter against Saudi Arabia.

However, the squad was pruned down to 22 following injuries to captain Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong as well as Columbus Crew duo of Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.

The team will travel to face the Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium on Saturday October 7

