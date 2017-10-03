Black Starlets cautioned against Indian food ahead of World Cup

Mike Ocquaye Jnr tells Black Starlets to stay away from Indian food <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507069826_963_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Jnr has issued a strong caution to players of the national U-17 team, Black Starlets against the food in India.



The Starlets arrived in the Indian capital New Delhi on Monday ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign in the South Asian country.

The Starlets are making their return to the tournament for the first time since their 4th place finish in the 2007 edition after the securing qualification by finishing as runners up in the U-17 African Championships in Gabon earlier this year.

Mike Ocquaye Jnr who held a welcome party for the team upon their arrival used the opportunity to warn the team against the spicy nature of the local cuisine which could affect their performances in the tournament.

“The biggest problem I know you may face in India is the food, because most of you may not be familiar with it, and also because it’s spicy nature is not good for sports.

“So for those of you who are not comfortable with the food, tell your superiors early so they make provision for some Ghanaian food for you,” he said.



Ghana’s Starlets begin their campaign against Colombia on Friday in the opening game of the tournament.

