Black Queens Coach names provisional squad for France friendly

2017-10-03

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-03

Black Queens

Head Coach of the Ghana Black Queens Mas Ud Didi Dramani has named a 28 member provisional squad for camping ahead of the International Friendly against France on October 23 in Paris.

The squad consists of debutants Gifty Ayew Asare and Peterson Kundok. Experienced player Samira Suleman, who plays as a forward in Iceland for Víkingur Ólafsvík, was not included in the team.

The friendly forms part of the senior national team’s preparation for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship in Ghana, whilst France, who will host the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will use the friendly game to tune up towards the competition.

The African Women’s Championship is billed for November 17 to December 1 next year.

The champion and the two runner ups of the tourney will qualify to represent the Continent at the Women’s World Cup.

Players, who have been invited are to report to the Black Queens camp at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday October 3 at 11:00 hours.

The friendly will be Dramani’s first test after being named as the head coach of the Black Queens following the departure of Yusif Bassigi.

Full Squad

Goal Keepers: Nana Ama Asantewaa (Police Ladies) and Patricia Mantey (Immigration Ladies)

Defenders: Cynthia Adubea (Prisons Ladies), Filicity Asuoko (Police Ladies), Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Janet Agyir (Hassacas Ladies), Regina Antwi (Hassacas Ladies), Faustina Ampah (FC MINSK), Grace Adams (University of South Florida) and Edem Atorvor (Lady Strikers),

Midfielders: Ernestina Abambila (FC MINSK), Juliet Acheampong (Prison Ladies), Gifty Ayew Asare (Northern Oklahoma College), Mary Essilful (Soccer Intellectuals), Priscilla Saahene (Fabulous Ladies), Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoaa), Peterson Kundok (Ampem Darkoaa) Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoaa) and Evelyn Yeboah (Ampem Darkoaa)

Strikers: Elizabeth Addo (Kvarnsvedens IK, Sweden), Portia Boakye (Hungary), Alice Kusi (Zouk Mosbeh Girls Club, Lebanon), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies), Priscilla Adubea (Ampem Darkoa), Abdulai Mukarama (Northern Ladies), Sandra Owusu Ansah (Zouk Mosbeh Girls Club, Lebanon), Abdul Rahman Barikisu ( Lepo Ladies) and Lily Niber Lawrence (Hassacas Ladies)