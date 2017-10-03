Bernard Avle, others gird up for Odadee Torch & Bornfire Night

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

On 6th October, 2017, some media and showbiz personalities who attended Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School will converge at the school premises to relive the nostalgic moments of their school days.

A torchlight procession will be led by the President of the National PRESEC Alumni, Reverend Ebenezer Maama Markwei, at 6 pm on the day from the school gate through the principal streets of the school. This will be as part of its commemorative week celebrations dubbed ‘A Touch of 1957.’

Over the last couple of years, the suave Blue Magicians from the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon, have treated us to two colossal outdoor events and this has been organised by the finest High School Alumni in the land.

All Odadee, associate Odadee, friends and family of Odadee are invited to experience the live band music, fireworks display, reenactment of the declaration of Ghana’s independence, induction of graduating seniors into the PRESEC Alumni Fraternity, induction of 10-year old alumni into the Odadee fraternity and the unveiling of the PRESEC @ 80 Anniversary Logo.

A fundraising outreach for major school projects will be held to aid the completion of commenced projects and the kick-start of new ones. An unveiling of the finished projects, Riis House renovations by 1984 year group, School Clinic refurbishment by 1995 year group and Visual Arts Centre by the 1977 year group will be held.

The night will be graced by an honoured army of dignitaries and the personnel manning the mics will be Ghana’s very finest, all of the Odadee fraternity, Paul Adom Otchere of Metro TV, Bernard Koku Avle of Citi FM and Lexis Bill of Joy FM.

The entertainment level on the night is guaranteed to be at an ultimate 100% throughout the period, without a dull moment, with performances from Wutah, Choirmaster of Praye fame and the new dancehall sensation and ‘Sponsor’ hit singer, Ebony. Famous award winning Odadee DJs on rotation will be DJ Blow of Starr FM, DJ Mac Tontoh and DJ Adom.

The Torch and Bonfire Night, without a doubt, is a cast-iron guarantee of a night of great reunion, a spectacle of a swarm of great people on one ground at the same time, and an exhibition of simple, classy excitement.