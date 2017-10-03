Armyworm defeated – Deputy Agric Minister-designate

The army worms plagued a lot of farms in the country, destroying several crops. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507070252_592_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, has revealed that the government has clamped down on the fall army worm invasion.

Mr Nyarko, who was appointed the Deputy Minister-designate by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and announced on the floor of Parliament by the Speaker, Professor Mike Ocquaye, on Tuesday, October 3 said: “This armyworm thing was something that was a bother to the government and at certain point in time when the government has introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, and this was just derailing the effort of the government.

“But the government didn’t sit down, we fought it head-on and we have defeated it. It was an issue but now it is no more. Things are going on and the government has defeated it. Now you are not hearing about it. The government took a bold decision and we have defeated it from the system.”

Mr Nyarko was appointed to replace William Quaittoo, who resigned from his post after describing Northerners “liars” and “difficult” people to deal with.

He apologised for his comments and subsequently resigned.

