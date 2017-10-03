Ambassador Mike Ocquaye believes Starlets can win U-17 WC Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Mike Ocquaye Jnr, believes the Black Starlets can deliver Ghana’s third U-17 World Cup trophy when they compete in this year’s tournament to be hosted in India.

The Black Starlets arrived in India on Monday and were welcomed by HE Mike Ocquaye Jnr at the Lahit hotel, New Dehli.

In his address to the HE Ocquaye Jnr stated that the, President of the Ghana, HE Akufo Addo, was excited about the team and strongly believes they can win the ultimateas they will do everything possible to make sure the team is prepared for the task ahead.

“You are welcomed to India, I just came from Ghana this morning (Monday), I was with the President just last week and they are very excited about the team and the possibility of the team winning the cup.

“We believe the team is a very good team in terms of potential. We know you expect much for us because we want you to concentrate on this task we will try and cordon you so that



your management and doctors will team for u so that u give us special results,” HE Ocquaye Jnr stated.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Colombia on October 6, at 11:00am local time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.