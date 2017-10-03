Alhaji Grunsah happy Nyantakyi will not seek re-election after 2019

Alhaji Grunsah, King Faisal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507037425_400_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Football Association president Kwasi Nyantakyi has been praised by King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunzah for his decision not to seek re-election when his tenure expires in 2019.

Last week, Nyantakyi declared that he’ll not seek re-election when his current term in office elapses in 2019.

And Grunzah has commended the decision taken by the astute football administrator.

“Nyantakyi has made a good decision. He has done a lot for Ghana football and somebody needs to take over from him. God has blessed him to get CAF and FIFA positions. I am only praying that he becomes CAF president before I join my ancestors,” the outspoken Grunzah said on Happy FM.

He added, “We will judge the person by his CV, human relations and what he will write in his manifesto so those who want to succeed Nyantakyi as FA president should come out clear with their blueprints.” Alhaji Grunsah indicated.

