Akim Swedru MP named Deputy Agric Minister

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, as the new Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

His appointment was made known by the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye when parliament resumed Sitting today Tuesday, October 03, 2017.

Mr. Nyarko replaces William Quaitoo who resigned from the position following some comments he made which were deemed as ethnocentric in relation to the fall army worm invasion saga.

Mr. Nyarko is currently the Chairman of Parliament’s Local Government Committee.

Mr. Nyarko is a trained journalist, professional advertiser and marketer. He comes from Akyem Awisa in the Eastern region of Ghana.

Mr. Nyarko is currently the Chairman of Parliament’s Local Government Committee.

Mr Quaittoo, in a recent radio interview, had described Northerners as “liars” and “difficult” people to deal with.

He has since apologized over his outburst.