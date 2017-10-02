Yaa Pono performs at Jubilish Hall Week, urges students to smoke

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

play videoYaa Pono performing at Jubilish Hall Week Artiste Night

Rapper, Yaa Pono performed to the admiration of thousands that had thronged University of Ghana for the Jubilish Hall Week Artiste Night, Saturday.

Clad in a t-shirt, a pair of jeans trousers and a cap, Yaa Pono backed by Sugar Kwame marveled the audience with his lyricism and stagecraft.

Midway through his performance, he paused and counseled the audience on what he considers as the appropriate thing to do when suffering from poor memory retention.

“I have an advice for you. If you learn and are not able to grasp, smoke,” he said.

The audience, obviously elated by Yaa Pono’s comment screamed and applauded the rapper, abrantepa.com observed.

It is however unclear which substance the artiste was proposing to the students.

Could it be the most talked-about marijuana which many artistes have called for its legalization? Well, Yaa Pono, on a number of occasions, has been accused of smoking the banned substance.

In a recent interview, he admitted that he smokes but was quick to add that what he smokes cannot be mentioned on radio.

He, however stated emphatically that he does not smoke cigarette all.

