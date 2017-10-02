West Ham fans slam Andre Ayew after Swansea win

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-02

West Ham United fans were not impressed with Andre Ayew’s performance in their last-gasp 1-0 win against Swansea City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghana international started on the left of midfield as manager Slaven Bilic chose to go with a more conventional 4-4-2 system against the Swans.

However, the 27-year-old struggled to get involved out wide and he was replaced by Arthur Masuaku in the 78th minute, with another substitute Diafra Sakho netting the decisive goal in injury-time.

West Ham supporters were quick to have their say on the attacker’s showing via social media, and while some said his ”continued selection is baffling”, others believe he was “worse than Noble”.