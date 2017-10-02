We haven’t receieved a complaint from Stonebwoy and his management – Police

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Ghana Police has commented on the attack on Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa at the recently held Ashaiman To The World Concert held on Saturday, September 30.

The Public Relations Officer for Tema Divisional Police, ACP Joseph Benefo Darkwah speaking on radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show stated that they have not had any official complaint from the artiste or his management concerning the attack.

He told Abrantepa, host of the mid-morning show on Monday, that his outfit is waiting to hear from the musician and management to take further action.

Commenting on the event, ACP Joseph stated that “everything went on perfect despite electrical fault”.

He continued that “our men were there to provide the needed security”. When asked about the number of personnel they dispatched to the event, he declined giving the number for security reasons but Zionfelix.net gathers that about 120 policemen were sent to the venue of the event.

Stonebwoy announced on Facebook earlier on Sunday morning that an unknown person cut his wife at the back after missing him, Stonebwoy as the target at the event.

Artistes who performed at the Ashaiman To The World Concert included Shatta Wale, LilWin, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Kinaata, Becca, Obibinii, King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, Teephlow, Kurl Songx and many others entertaining the crowd.