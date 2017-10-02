Twas a real legends night

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-02

Come join us wriggle our waists

Having three great music legends perform under one roof on one night is certainly something any music lover would look forward to. Well, that was the luck of the audience at the Banquet Hall, Accra last Saturday when this year’s African Legends Night was held.

It was a moment to relish good music as celebrated Ghanaian Highlife artistes, Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede together with renowned Congolese Soukous singer, Kanda Bongo Man provided thrills through the night.

There was never a dull moment at the show and patrons can say they had their monies worth as they boogied away on the dance floor. Those who were shy to come to the floor danced by the seats or ‘chair danced’ all the while singing along to the many hits that were played.

It’s been many years since he last performed in Ghana and Kanda Bongo Man was eager to prove he had not lost his mojo when he mounted the stage as the headline act.

The Iyole artiste charged the atmosphere with his energetic performance which saw patrons on their feet throughout his set.

With songs which have stood the test of time and were once hits on the continent, he brought back old memories. Just name them. He did Djessy, Amour Fou, Mlainga, Sai Liza, Zingzong, Sango, Le Rendez-Vous De Stade, Swalati, among others.

When his band started the tune for Kwassa Kwassa, only a few in the audience were sitting.

A well-known dancer, he showed off his waist-wriggling moves but of course age would not allow him to gyrate like in time past.

Prior to Kanda Bongo Man’s act, Daddy Lumba had warmed patrons up with a collection of some of his timeless songs. He showed he’s still got what it takes to ignite passion between couples.

Lumba who marked his 53rd birthday the day before the concert introduced his act with Adom but before exiting the stage, he had fed patrons with a wide range of good old songs including Mpemmpem, Me Nei Da, Yentie Obiaa, Medo No, S3k3te, Sika, Biribi Gyegye Wo, Aben Wo Ha.

And boy there was hardly elbow room on the dance floor as he dropped hit after hit. His Fine Boy song sealed his electric one hour time on stage.

It’s always a serious business for “Abrantie” Amakye Dede when on stage and last Saturday was no different. Being the last artiste on the night, he believed it was his duty to leave patrons asking for more when he exited the stage and he did just that.

Trust the Iron Boy singer to provide the right remedy for the fatigue that was beginning to set in after close to three hours of dancing to good music. From songs like Bebree Be Yi, Kose Kose, Odo Ho Akyere No, Akodaa Wisoa among others, the Highlfe legend shook the auditorium till the early hours of Sunday morning with patrons still on the dance floor.

They surely went away happy.

Apart from the three legends, there were also performances from talented female songstress, eShun and guitarist/singer, Ackah Blay. They performed a duet of the latter’s popular “Taking the Girls Away”.

For a night to celebrate legends, it was a good observation when the son of the late Highlife artiste, Paapa Yankson performed in his father’s honour.

Organisers of the event, Global Media Alliance promised and they delivered on their word. The well attended event was emceed by Kwami Sefa Kayi of Peace FM. This year’s Africa Legends Night was sponsored by Vodafone Black, Kasapreko, Accra City Hotel among others.