Tamale fans threaten to boycott Black Stars games following Ayew brothers snub

2017-10-02

Some football fans in the northern regional capital of Tamale have held a press conference to express their dissatisfaction over recent Black Stars call-ups.

This follows what they claim is a deliberate attempt to sideline the northern talent in the country since Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko took over.

Mubarak Wakaso a native of Tamale was dropped from the nation with number one shot stopper for the last two years Razak Brimah also being dumped without a trace.

But the final straw which seems to have broken the camel’s back is the latest decision to leave out the Ayew brothers for the latest World Cup qualifiers.

They are victims of Ghana’s inability to win at home against Congo with Kwesi Appiah insisting he wants to give chance to new players.

But there those we argue that Appiah is only extending his “hatred” for Abedi Pele who he clashed with during his playing days to his children.

”We are therefore bringing the issue in the national interest such that the talents in some parts of the country are not left to rot,” a portion of the statement read.

”Since the central government spends millions and millions of taxpayers money, to finance its activities, there’s the need for fair inclusiveness in the national team of which the Ghana Black Stars is not exempted.

”We are therefore calling on the GFA, Black Stars management committee and government to take a look at the issue surrounding the call-up of players into the national team, but don’t misconstrue this to be interference but a genuine concern in the national interest.

”Recent developments in the Black Stars point to certain directions that some unseen forces are working against the inclusion of northern players in the Black Stars set up

”Example the dropping of Abdul Majeed Waris, the exclusion of Mubarak Wakaso, Andre and Jordan and Baba Rahman who got injured national duty with the Black Stars.”

“If this things continue we might be forced to have a second look at the way we give ourselves out to the national team.”

Ghana is set to take on Uganda in Kampala with only a win and a surprise in Alexandria from Congo being the only way to keep their World Cup dream alive.