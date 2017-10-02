Tamale fans accuse Kwesi Appiah of tribalism

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Some football fans in Tamale have accused Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah of axing northern players from the team.

The group claims came after Andre and Jordan Ayew were dropped for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

According to the fans, player like Baba Rahman, Majid Waris, Mubarak Wakaso and the Ayew brothers have been axed from the team because Appiah hates players that hails from the north.

”We are therefore bringing the issue in the national interest such that the talents in some parts of the country are not left to rot,” a portion of the statement read

”Since the central government spends millions and millions of taxpayers money, to finance its activities, there’s the need for fair inclusiveness in the national team of which the Ghana Black Stars is not exempted.

”We are therefore calling on the GFA, Black Stars management committee and government to take a look at the issue surrounding the call-up of players into the national team, but don’t misconstrue this to be interference but a genuine concern in the national interest.

”Recent developments in the Black Stars point to certain directions that some unseen forces are working against the inclusion of northern players in the Black Stars set up

”Example the dropping of Abdul Majeed Waris, the exclusion of Mubarak Wakaso, Andre and Jordan and Baba Rahman who got injured national duty with the Black Stars.”

“If this things continue we might be forced to have a second look at the way we give ourselves out to the national team.”