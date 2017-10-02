Stop attending Korle Bu management meetings – Abronye DC tells A-Plus

The outspoken Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe otherwise known as Abronye DC, has told controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus to stop attending management meetings at Korle Bu hospital.

A Plus in a recent Facebook post, described the two gentlemen, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye as “stupid corrupt thieves”. The matter was referred to the police for further investigation following widespread condemnation.

However, on Wednesday 27th September 2017, an audio conversation between A Plus and a senior CID official identified to be the Deputy Director General of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which indicated that the investigative report was cooked, went viral on social media.

Speaking to the media recently, Abronye DC noted that A-Plus is the most corrupt person in Ghana who has lost his moral senses and now resorting to calling others as corrupt just to shield his stingy deals.

In a latest statement issued on October 2, 2017 by Abronye DC indicated that A-Plus is not a member of Korle Bu hospital’s management but always attend meeting as a Special Assistant to Dr. Felix Anyaa the CEO of Korle Bu hospital.

Kwame A Plus, you and your Boss cannot contest me at all. As for you, you think Korle Bu is for you now because you always attend management meetings as special assistant to Dr. Felix Anyaa the CEO of Korle Bu, even though you are not part of management. I will address that issue at an appropriate time.

First and foremost, it is on record that, your boss Dr Felix Anyaa was born on 1950 and he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu on April 2017, an indication that his appointment was in contravention with the Civil Service Act, 1993 ?327? Section 71 of that law says that, a person holding a civil service post shall in accordance with article 199 of the constitution, retire from the service on reaching the age of sixty years. Subsection ?1 does not prevent the appointment of a person who is more than sixty years of age on a limited engagement for two years at a time not exceeding five years in total.

Here is the question, Is Dr Felix Anyaa current position at Korle Bu for limited period or what ?And if so for how many years did Dr. Felix Anyaa, appointment letter indicated for his retirement since he is over sixty years (60) . If all these were not captured in the appointment letter as CEO of Korle Bu , then his appointment is/was in contravention with PNDL (327) civil service act 1993.