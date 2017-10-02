Shatta Wale to storm Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is expected at archrival Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert tomorrow September 30 despite their longstanding public rift.

The ‘taking over’ hitmaker disclosed in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 28 referring Stonebwoy as his “brother”, and pledging support for the Mightylele star.

Shatta Wale undoubtedly becomes the biggest guest act for the concert, which will also see the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Pono, Kofi Slay, and Sariki all render performances.

Slated for the Saka Saka Park, the concert will see the singer (born Livingstone Satekla) share his tremendous career with a core constituency of his fanbase.