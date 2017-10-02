President of Groupe Ideal named Overall Best Achiever at 40 Under 40 Awards

The President of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has been named Overall Best Achiever at the just ended 40 Under 40 Awards held under the auspices of XODUS Communications.

The awards which aimed at identifying and honoring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age forty (40), who are making an impact in the industry they operate.

The awards also seek to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani took home two awards on the night; ‘The Best Investor Under 40’ and ‘The Overall Best Achiever Under 40’.



Commenting on the prestigious awards Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani who is also a member of the Council of State said: “I am sincerely grateful to the organizers for such an honor. To my team of great minds who head the various institutions under the Groupe Ideal umbrella, I say thank you for your dedication in bringing our vision to life. I couldn’t have achieved this recognition without your incredible inputs.



“This special night brings memories of the toil, the challenges, hard critical decisions that had to be made, and also the joy of the many successful milestones we have chalked along the way.”



He concluded by saying, “I believe this award will lead us onto greater things as we continue to give our cherished customers the Ideal Experience. We will continue to do even more and better to serve our mother Ghana.”



Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani is an Entrepreneur and Businessman with extensive business experience as an Economist and Business Owner. He is also the Greater Accra member of Council of state for the Republic of Ghana.