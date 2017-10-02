Playwright Latif Abubakar receives Tourism and Cultural awards

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-02

Playwrights, Latif Abubakar <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506938216_566_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One of Ghana’s talented playwrights, Latif Abubakar has been honoured by the Ghana Tourism Authority for his immense contribution to the growth of creative arts in Ghana.

He was part of some creative arts persons who were honoured for the diverse roles they have played in the growth of country’s tourism and creative arts sectors.

The playwright, who has thrilled Ghanaian to several exciting plays was, awarded the 2017 Tourism & Cultural Innovators Awards (Creative Arts Category) at a ceremony at the Mariam Hotel in Tamale.

He is known for exciting plays such as, ‘Thank God for Idiots’, ‘Romantic Nonsense’, ‘You May Kiss the Corpse’, ‘Gallery of Comedies’, ‘The Second Coming of Nkrumah’ and ‘What Can Come Can Come’.

“I dedicate this feat to God and all of you who have kept faith in my works,” he told Myjoyonline.com.

Latif Abubakar, who is the CEO of Globe Productions, has cemented himself as one of the country’s best theatre playwrights.

He has over the years worked with some of the country’s best actors including Ecow Smith-Asante, Adjetey Anang (Pusher), Ofori Bismarck, Pearl Darkey, Paul Quarcoo and Alexandra Bailey.

His play, ‘The Second Coming of Nkrumah’ was nominated in the ‘Best Play’ category at the 2014 Ghana Movie Awards.

The playwright says the award will inspire him to work harder to produce more exciting plays for Ghanaians.