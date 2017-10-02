People may not appreciate our efforts but God has blessed us – Ayews

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Andre Dede Ayew has reacted to coach, Kwesi Appiah’s decision to exclude him and his brother, Jordan from Ghana’s squad against Uganda in Kampala.

Kwesi Appiah’s decision to drop the two has raised a lot of arguments with some people suggesting that he is using his position to settle personal scores with Abedi Ayew Pele (father of the two players).

Kwesi Appiah in an interview with the GNA explained that the exclusion of Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew from the squad to face Uganda in a FIFA World Cup was qualifier in Kampala on October 7 was to give opportunities to other equally good players.

“We know the calibre of Dede and Jordan Ayew already and if we want to build a team for the future, then we need to give other players the chance to also prove themselves. This has nothing to do with my alleged frosty relationship with their father”.

However, speaking after side’s win over Swansea on Sunday, the eldest of the Ayews welcomed the decision, saying that it will not stop them from ‘representing Ghana’.

Andre Ayew asserted that they have achieved their dream of playing consistently in the English Premier League and if that is not enough to warrant them places in the Black Stars, then there is nothing he and his brother can do to appease their critics.

“We enjoy playing in the best league (English Premier League). Not a lot of players play in this league. We are here representing Ghana. We will try to represent our continent as best as we can. You always get people who are happy and those who are angry but what we know is that God has blessed us and we will always represent our country.”