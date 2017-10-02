Officials are biased towards Hearts and Kotoko – Wa All Stars coach

Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari, Wa All Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506969032_365_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head Coach of defending league champions, Wa All Stars, Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari, has hit out at the level of officiating in the local game after his side was beating in the MTN FA Cup semi final against Hearts.

Wa All Stars’ hopes of rounding off a disappointing season with the cup trophy came to an end when goals from Hearts’ Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito helped the Phobians to a 2-1 victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Alhaji Sokpari was clearly gutted after the final whistle with what he described as biased officiating against his side and criticized local officials of being inclined towards favouring the country’s two top teams.

“Somewhere along the line officiating also frustrated our game plan. I think it’s about time officials move away from our two glamorous clubs that is Hearts and Kotoko,” he said.

“If you watch some of the yellow cards that were issued to my players and compare them to some of the fouls that were committed against my players, one would think that the Hearts players also deserved to be booked. It’s very clear that they are doing their own thing.”

League officials have come under fire on a lot of occasions this season and this is the latest of the attacks on the men in the middle.

