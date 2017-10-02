N/R:GHC5k contribution each towards President’s visit cost cutting measure – MMDAs

The contribution of GHC 5,000 by each Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Northern Region towards President Akufo Addo’s upcoming visit to the area, is not to fund the visit, Dean of the Northern Regional Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief (MMDCEs) Hon. Mohammed Hashmin Adam has said.

All the 26 MMDAs in the Northern Region are to pay the said amount to ensure adequate preparation for the President who is expected in the area for a 3-day tour from 6th-8th October 2017.

A letter issued by the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhassan Issahaku addressed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, said “In the bid to put together the required arrangement for a successful tour, each assembly is required to contribute an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000) payable by Monday 2nd October, 2017.”

The letter further urged the MMDCEs to treat the notice as urgent.

However speaking to Kasapa News, Hon. Mohammed Hashmin Adam who’s also the District Chief Executive for Mion, said the practice is normal, adding that the directive is to prevent MMDAs from spending huge funds on the President’s visit.