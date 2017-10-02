Mzbel & Master Richard kiss live on TV

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-02

play videoMzbel claims she is born again <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506960068_388_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian “saucy” singer, Nana Akua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has been a sting in the entertainment industry with her well-known brand of sultriness.

The songstress who has sustained her relevance becomes the talk of town in the wake of controversies but still maintains her grounds in music.

Known for her jaw dropping performances and sensual style, Mzbel claims she is “born again” and as such, is drifting away from the “bad girl” tag on which she sailed her career.

The 38-year-old who starred on ‘After Hours’ Tv show hosted by Miki Osei Berko aka Master Richard wowed the anchor when she appeared on set covered up in a V-neck pink T-shirt and an ankle length black skirt.

Gorgeous-looking Mzbel disclosed that she has defied the stages of ageing as a result of “good self-check with routine work outs and careful dieting, coupled with fasting twice a week”.

Reacting to why she was all wrapped up, the “16 years” crooner said she is no more the Mzbel we are accustomed to, she explained that her ‘sassy’ personality was just a phase that died out as she matured and does not apply to her present state.

“I am not the Mzbel that I used to be anymore, I am old now and it must reflect in my dressing, in my utterances, appearance and in everything that I do.”

“Before I was very young and when you are young you want to experiment everything, you don’t listen even when others talk, but now I am a woman so I don’t need to be told what to do,” she said.

Mzbel added that, “motherhood turned things around me and overtime the negative comments I receive on social media gave me a second thought, especially those about my dressing.’

She however denied claims of being involved in a sexual relationship with the founder and chief Executive officer of UT Bank although she confirmed the rumours on the “Delay Show” with Deloris Frimpong Manso some time back.

Mzbel heeded to the host’s demands when he asked for a ‘make up’ gesture to appease him for excluding him from her music video shooting journey in Dubai; she planted a kiss on the lips of Master Richard to his surprise.

The songstress also expressed enthusiasm about her son’s inclusion in the Free SHS programme launched by the New Patriotic Party despite her involvement with the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

Watch the video below.