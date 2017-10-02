My love for Ebony Reigns cannot be described – Maame Serwaa

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-02

Maame Serwaa

Young actress, Maame Serwaa has said she loves Ebony Reigns because the singer is real and does not live a Fake life.

According to her, she loves people who are not fake and live a real life and face reality as it presents itself.

“I love everything about Ebony. She is my favourite musician in the country at the moment because she is real. I love real people and that is what she represents.”

The actress also disclosed that she has much love for her colleague actresses Emelia Brobbey and Jackie Appiah.

