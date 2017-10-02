MUSIGA, FOCAP to collaborate to rescue AMWeF

Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has responded to a press statement by Federation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP), an arts-based pressure group of experts expressing discontent over appalling performance of the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF).

In the letter dated September 26, MUSIGA expressed appreciation to the group for engaging with the Union on some issues of interest to the music sector.

However, during FOCAP’s meeting with MUSIGA, the Union requested for a proposal from the group on possible areas of cooperation and support in the interest of AMWeF members.

Background

An arts-based pressure group of experts, Federation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has expressed discontent over appalling performance of the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF).

Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF), which is under Musicians Union of Ghana is intended to take care of the welfare of members of MUSIGA who are 60 years and above but FOCAP, a group aimed at revamping the Ghanaian creative arts industry is displeased about the progress of the fund.

According to conveners of FOCAP, the Fund under MUSIGA started on a credible pedestal in August, 2013 but its growth has been stagnant.

The group stated that it is obvious how President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour and his entourage were touched when they paid a courtesy call on Zylofon Media to express gratitude for reaching out to their ailing Jewel Ackah.

FOCAP is seeking answers from MUSIGA on the establishment of a database for musicians who have become incapacitated during their active years in music and to register all targeted beneficiaries with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

They are asking the leadership of MUSIGA about the promises made by Tecno Mobile, AshFoam, Kasapreko Company Limited and Starlife Assurance.

The Federation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) subsequently asked MUSIGA about development made so far with regards to the comprehensive study of the music sector.

According to the group, MUSIGA should inform its stakeholders of the implementation of recommendations established by the research institution.

FOCAP is asking MUSIGA how much has been realised since the inception of Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) and which musicians above 60 years have benefited so far.

At the launch of Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF), four (4) major companies made various promises during a presentation.

Esther Love Amegavi, Corporate Sales Manager at Tecno Mobile stated emphatically that Tecno is in the process of creating a special software application on Tecno phones where the public could downlaod songs by Veteran musicians as part of the companies initiate to support the fund.

Mr Joe Ampem – Dario Antwi Communications Manager at Ashfoam reiterated that the company’s advance plans to work with MUSIGA on several events and other innovative activations including creating a Tv show dubbed “know your Musicians”.

Clarence Amenyah, Marketing Manager of Kasapapreko Co. Ltd said, it outfit will plan a nationwide Tour in partnership with MUSIGA dubbed ‘GH Veterans Tour’ expected to visit major cities in Ghana to promote the brand, indigenous Ghanaian music as well as raise funds to support AMWeF.

Alexander Twumasi, Head of Markets at Starlife Assurance also said ; aside their support for AMEWeF launch , Starlife has reached an agreement with MUSIGA to start a special life insurance policy for Ghanaian musicians in general .

FOCAP is asking leadership of MUSIGA about the progress made so far with regards to the above mentioned initiatives by the companies.

The comprehensive study of the music sector report came up with the following findings listed below.

That the regulatory framework for the sector (music) does not provide enough protection against challenges such as piracy. Again no specific policy has been developed for the sector. The sector is estimated to employ over 27,000 along the value chain and it contributes approximately 0.20% to the GDP of the country.

The final report touched on some recommendations such as;