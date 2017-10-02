Murtala ‘shocked’ by Rawlings, Amidu silence on Akufo-Addo’s ‘corrupt govt’

Former Member of Parliament for Nantong constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, says he is surprised at the ‘loud silence’ of former President Jerry John Rawlings and two other persons over the level of corruption that has allegedly bedevilled the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.

“My shock is this: the loud silence of our founder, former President Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu and Martin Amidu is fantastically noticed…this is an own goal; that we have never sensed this palpable thievery and robbery in this country than we are experiencing today.

“I haven’t seen the series of long thesis that Martin Amidu will write and I haven’t heard Nana Konadu talking about it; perhaps she was also paid judgement debt so she doesn’t see the need to talk about it” he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.