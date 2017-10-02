MTN records highest ‘sub’ numbers to network in July

Telecoms giant MTN consolidated its position as market leader by adding more subscribers to its base for the month of July, according to the latest National Communication Authority Telecoms subscriptions data.

Breakdown

At the end of July 2017, the total number of mobile voice subscriptions was 37,136,600. This represents a percentage increase of 1.94% from June 2017’s figure of 36,430,847. The total penetration rate for the month under review was 130.35%.

MTN’s voice subscriptions for the period was 17,654,968 representing a percentage increase of 2.03% from June 2017’s figure of 17,304,425. MTN’s market share for the month under review was 47.54%.

Vodafone’s mobile voice subscriptions increased from 8,773,444 as at the end of June 2017 to 8,920,617 as at the end of July 2017. This represents a percentage increase of 1.68%. Vodafone’s market share for June 2017 was 24.02%.

Tigo’s voice subscriptions increased from 5,360,443 as at the end of June 2017 to 5,510,992 as at the end of July 2017. This indicates a percentage increase of 2.81%. Their market share for the month under review was 14.84%.

Airtel’s voice subscriptions decreased from 4,236,788 as at the end of June 2017 to 4,217,490 as at the end of July 2017. This represents a percentage decrease of 0.46%. Their total market share for the month under review was 11.36%.

Glo’s voice subscriptions increased from 732,483 as at the end of June 2017 to 809,269 at the end of July 2017. This reflects a percentage increase of 10.48% for the month. Their total market share for the month under review was 2.18%.

Expresso’s voice subscriber figures was 23,264 as at the end of April 2017. Their total market share for the same period was 0.06%.

Who is winning the data war?

Cellular Mobile Data Operators MTN’s mobile data subscriptions for July 2017 was 12,442,647. Their market share for the month under review was 56.29%.

The total number of subscription for Vodafone’s mobile data in July 2017 was 3,641,806. This is reflected in their market share of 16.48%.

Airtel’s mobile data subscriptions for July 2017 was 2,734,649. Their market share for the month was 12.37%.

Tigo’s data subscriptions for July 2017 was 3,028,013. Tigo’s market share for the month under review was 13.70%.

Glo recorded data subscriber figures of 246,201 at the end of July 2017. This reflects a market share of 1.11%.

Expresso’s mobile data subscriber figures as at the end of April 2017 was 10,151. This represents a market share of 0.05% for the month under review.