MTN FA Cup: Kotoko beat Medeama to set up Hearts final

2017-10-02

A controversial goal from Saddick Adams in extra time was all Asante Kotoko needed to secure a spot in the final of the 2017 MTN FA Cup and also set up a crunchy tie against Accra Hearts of Oak on October 29 in Tamale.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Medeama 1-0 after a torrid and scintillating 120 minutes of display at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Monday.

A scrappy goal from Saddick Adams put the Porcupines in the lead after 8th minutes of play in extra time after Medeama shot stopper Yaw Ansah failed to get his hands on Kwame Boahen’s superb pass in the goalkeeper’s box which subsequently led to the goal.

This is the fifth time the Porcupines will play in the final of the MTN FA Cup in seven years winning the trophy only once in the duration, they only failed to stage a final in 2012 and 2016 when New Edubiase and Bechem United won respectively.

The game resumed to its intensity which the spectators were entertained to in the opening minutes of the game as the Yellow and Mauves showed signs of equalizing but Akwesi Donsu failed to nick the ball into the net when his head landed on an accurate cross form his teammate which went a bit wide from the goal post.

Again, the 2015 Champions tried a comeback into the game when Benjamin Bature’s dribbled goalkeeper Felix Annan in his own backyard and struck a carefully calculated shot which hit the goal post after the ball walked on the goal line.



Both teams were very cautious of the tactical play displaying high efforts of scoring in the opening minutes of the game.

Medeama shot stopper Yaw Ansah was very agile and alert with his saves throughout the game denying the likes of Sarfo Gyamfi, Saddick Adams and Yakubu Mohammed from putting Kotoko in the lead after they came very close to scoring.

Medeama’s Rashid Nortey won the man of the match for his efforts in the game.

The yellow and Mauves talisman Kwesi Donsu was a treat to the Kotoko defence as he struck from wide areas to threaten the Porcupines hopes of reaching the final.

The second semi-final game which was scheduled for Sunday evening was abruptly suspended after to heavy rains made the pitch soggy and difficult to play on.

Kotoko’s arch-rivals Hearts of Oak yesterday (Sunday) booked a place in the grand finale after beating league champions WA All Stars 2-1 in Obuasi.

The Phobians needed two goals from their WAFU Cup winning duo Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito to make it to the finals.

Hearts of Oak will play in the MTN FA Cup finals for the first time in 17 years.