MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak beats Wa All Stars 2-1

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: todaygh.com

2017-10-02

Patrick Razak scored for Hearts against All Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506927634_962_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak booked a ticket to this year’s FA Cup final following their 2-1 victory over Wa All Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians, who are record winners of the competition, showed grit and verve to overcome their bogey side to book a place in the grand final.

Hearts of Oak predictably started on the front foot as they attacked All Stars with verve and purpose.

Patrick Razak, who is one of Ghana’s heroes at the just ended WAFU Cup, opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the 31st minute when he picked Thomas Abbey’s beautiful through pass on the half way line after ghosting the defenders of All Stars to plant the ball into the far left corner.

Hearts had a great opportunity to double their lead in the 36th when Patrick Razak set up Malik Akowuah but the midfielder slipped when he was about to pull the trigger.

On the 40th minute mark, Hafiz Adams had goalkeeper Ben Mensah at his mercy but decided to blast the ball into the sky to the dismay of their oponents.

Hearts continued from where they left off in the first stanza, and got their second of the afternoon in the 52nd minute through Kwame Kizito, who poached home from a close range to beat the hapless Rashid Seidu.

Kizito went close again in the 59th minute as his left footed shot was parried away by goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.

All Stars halved the deficit in the 69th minute via substitute attacker Samuel Atta Mensah, who latched on to Hafiz Adams’ cut back pass to dispatch coolly past Ben Mensah.

The rejuvenated All Stars continued to press Hearts for the equalizer but failed to create any clear cut chance as the Phobians booked a place in the final.

Hearts will aim to lift the cup that has eluded them since 2000 when they defeated Okwahu United 2-0 in the final.