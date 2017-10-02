Mr Eazi’s Culturefest 2017

On Saturday 23rd September 2017 at the prestigious Roundhouse in Camden, Nigerian born Ghanaian raisedAfrobeats sensation MrEazi held his inaugural Culture Festival.MrEazi transformed the venue known for hosting the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber, the iTunes Festival and more, into the ultimate African experience.

The afrobeats sensation curated an evening that celebrated all corners of the motherland, taking the audience on a journey to their music, food, dance and art. The evening, hosted by Eddie Kadi, saw artists, DJs, musicians, designers, dancers and the scene uniting to showcase the beauty of Africa.African dance, fashion and art was high on the agenda with a unique live concept ‘Essence by OVIE’ piece on black female empowerment, blending art, fashion, music and theatre. Paying homage to designers (Chelsea Bravo, Drifters LDN, Gravalot, Mazura Studios and Mojo Kojo).

MrEazi’spersonal stylist “Mariam” curated a fashion show fusing traditional African print with western designs.DJs from across Africa sound-tracked the event; DJ Maphorisa showcases the southern African soundscape, #AfroBoss DJ Edu who hails from Kenya represented with sounds from across the whole of the continent and DJ Spinall played the biggest tunes from Nigeria to hype up the crowd ahead of the main act. Representing the UK producer DJ Juls who produced ‘Skin Tight’ and P Montana who provided hype sounds from the UK blending Afrobeats with UK grime/rap.

MrEazi, the Apple Up Next artist playing alongside The Compozersband administeredback to back hits from ‘Bankulize’ to ‘In The Morning’. Each track was given a unique twist assisted by a violinist and trumpeter. Special guest appearances from Fuse ODG, Eugy, Riton, Kah-Lo, Yungen, Wande Coal and surprise guest Small Doctor made for a set that will go down in history.

Ending the night with Leg Over, with a crowd singing word for word you saw just how far he has come in just a couple of years.From starting his music in Kentinkrono to selling out Roundhouse,London – you can’t deny his musichas become a global phenomenon.

