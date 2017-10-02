Miss Ghana holds Street Fashion Show TODAY ahead Of Oct. 7 Finals

Exclusive Events, organisers of the county’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Ghana holds fashion show for this year’s competition today, Saturday, September 30.

The event is expected to happen at Osu Oxford Streets at 7pm. The street fashion show happening this Saturday is part of the numerous activities the 20 finalists compete in ahead of the grand finale.

The finals of the 2017 Miss Ghana 60YearsOn beauty pageant is slated for Saturday, October 7 at the State Banquette Hall in Accra.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Miss Ghana 60 Years On event is sponsored by National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam’s Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL, and Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP, Primus Water, Pippa’s Health Centre, Hungarian Trade & Cultural Center (HTTC), Hungary Embassy, Nasco Electronics, Special Ice Water, Intercity STC, Akayet Hotel, Global Dream Hotel & Service Apartments, Tang Palace, Aqua Safar Resort, JIL, Amaing U, Hottees, Pokuaa Accessories, Accents & Curve, Queens Touch Décor, Forever Easy, Limpex Impressions, Starbow Airline, Holiday Inn Hotel, Caesars Casino, Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse, Best Western Atlantic Hotel Takoradi, Skyplus Hotel Ho, Samit Hotel, Tyco Hotel, Royal Cozy Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, Eusbet Hotel, Eastgate hotel, Grand Casamora, Raybow Hotel, Lizzy’s Sports Complex, Hottees, Magnum Force Securities, High End Production, Purple Room Lingerie, Palace Superstore, Yummie Noodles, La Chaumiere restaurant, Buka Restaurant, Koko King, La Galette, PadThai Restaurant, Regal Chinese Restaurant, Bush Canteen, Café Mundo, Gold Coast Restaurant, Jamrock restaurant, Flair catering and Pink Panda.

