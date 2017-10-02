Meek Mill followed Shatta Wale on Instagram and he cannot keep calm about it

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506930954_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rapper Meek Mill yesterday followed Shatta Wale on Instagram and the Dacehall artiste could not keep calm about it.

Announcing this “great” feat in a post on Facebook, Shatta Wale said “Meek Mill just followed me on ig …”

He indicated that he is gradually getting there and is hopeful that bigger things will come his way.

“shatta movement fans u r something else…we getting der slowly trust me …”

Some entertainment pundits and enthusiasts believe that Meek Mill may be featuring on Shatta Wale’s Hip hop mixtape he has promised his fans and the whole of Africa.

